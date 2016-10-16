Nip & Tuck’s Prudence Fisher is West Tisbury’s new ACO

West Tisbury selectmen met Wednesday afternoon and selected Prudence Fisher of the Nip and Tuck Farm to be the town’s next Animal Control Officer (ACO). She replaces Joan Jenkinson who retired after 26 years handling all manner of animals on town roadways.

Twelve candidates had applied for the position and selectmen narrowed the field to five. Selectmen took a full two hours during their regular meeting and interviewed all five people.

“It was a surprise to me that we had that many,” selectman Richard Knabel said about the field of applicants. “All presented very strong credentials for the position and we were all impressed with how they interviewed. Joan is difficult to replace due to her commitment for 26 years.”

Selectmen discussed the attributes of the final five candidates in open session. “Each brought a set of experiences that would easily translate, but I was most taken and impressed with Prudence Fisher, who grew up on Nip & Tuck Farm,” selectman Cynthia Mitchell said.

Ms. Mitchell liked Ms. Fisher’s demeanor and she was happy to have a young person for the job from West Tisbury.

“She just stood out a little bit for me,” Ms. Mitchell said. “She’s a straightforward person who brings everything that I’m looking for to the job.”

“I would agree, I’ve known Prudence since she was born practically, but the one that stuck out, only because I’ve worked with him, is Tony (Cordray),” selectman J. Skipper Manter said. “I’ve seen him in emergency situations in the fire department and we deal with animals from time to time.”

“Tony does things quietly and methodically to get the job done whether a driver is stuck in a car or a cat is stuck in a tree,” Mr. Manter said.

Mr. Knabel agreed with Ms. Mitchell.

“I’m impressed with Prudence Fisher,” Mr. Knabel said. “She knows her way around horses and she doesn’t seem shy around things that could happen.”

Selectmen approved Ms. Fisher as the new ACO at the step one level pending successful reference checks.

Selectmen will next choose an assistant for the new ACO. They will open it to the finalists, plus one candidate who had only applied for the assistant position. Although finalist Jennifer Morgan was the most experienced of the five, selectmen immediately agreed to eliminate her from consideration because she lived on Chappaquiddick.