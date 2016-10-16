Photos of the week Oct. 9-15

By
Stacey Rupolo
-

1 of 10
Sunset in Vineyard Haven on Wednesday. —Stacey Rupolo
Althea Eidschun basks in the sun while learning how to flycast during the Saltwater Challenge. —Stacey Rupolo
A lone fisherman casts a line on Wasque on Wednesday. —Bill Brine
The field hockey team sported pink for breast cancer awareness at their game on Friday. They won 2-0. —Stacey Rupolo
Whitney Scheroeder, center, attempts to cut off a Barnstable player on Saturday. The Vineyard lost 2-0. —Stacey Rupolo
Cathy Brennan, a member of the Martha's Vineyard Democratic Council, campaigns for democratic candidates at five corners on Monday. —Stacey Rupolo
Island Alpaca welcomed two new additions to their flock this week. Here is the yet unnamed baby boy when he was one day old. —Stacey Rupolo
Rowan Street loves his carrot cake. —Emily Drazen
Sarah Murphy selects an arrangement of flourishing flora for the West Tisbury School greenhouse at Vineyard Gardens on Saturday. —Stacey Rupolo
Izzy Nelligan holds up a pumpkin stuffed she with flowers with her grandma Ruda Stone at Vineyard Gardens on Saturday. —Stacey Rupolo

The Times is starting a new weekly series that will feature photographs from across the Island. Whether it’s news, nature, events, or just everyday life, look out for stunning shots from Island photographers who will capture life on Martha’s Vineyard, week by week. The Times invites submissions from photographers who have captured Island people, places and things. Please send your photos to photos@mvtimes.com. Include your name, contact information and a brief photo caption. Photos should be high resolution and 2000 pixels on the longest side.