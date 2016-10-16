Photos of the week Oct. 9-15

1 of 10

The Times is starting a new weekly series that will feature photographs from across the Island. Whether it’s news, nature, events, or just everyday life, look out for stunning shots from Island photographers who will capture life on Martha’s Vineyard, week by week. The Times invites submissions from photographers who have captured Island people, places and things. Please send your photos to photos@mvtimes.com. Include your name, contact information and a brief photo caption. Photos should be high resolution and 2000 pixels on the longest side.