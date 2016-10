“I’ve been in the pet care business for about six years. I went to college for veterinary science, got an animal care degree, and graduated with high honors. I managed a boarding/grooming/daycare facility off-Island, and I’ve worked as a daycare attendant as well as working overnights at boarding facilities. I’ve also worked in clinics, and I’ve volunteered twice in Africa, working hands-on with lions and cheetahs.” – Victoria Howard, Passion for Pets.