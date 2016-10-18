Aquinnah: Cranberry Day

This past Tuesday was Cranberry Day in Aquinnah, and by all accounts it was a wonderful day. There was a robust harvest despite the drought for most of the summer. I heard that there were no cranberries in the bogs in Mashpee, so we are lucky. The weather was fine, and many parents, grandparents, and children gathered in the bogs. It was very sweet to see all the pictures on Facebook of so many generations gathered together for this time-honored tradition.

Jannette Vanderhoop is teaching a yoga class on Sundays from 9:30 am to 11 am at the Old Town Hall. The class moves slowly and is appropriate for all levels. Mats are provided. The class is free, but donations are always welcome.

Last week I erroneously reported that Chilmark Chocolates would reopen on Oct. 22. That was wishful thinking on my part. They reopen on October 27. That’s a week from today, to be exact. Sorry for any distress I am causing anyone.

I’m sure everyone has heard by now, but just in case: A potentially toxic phytoplankton bloom has been identified in Vineyard Sound waters. The Division of Marine Fisheries closed all waters, flats, and all tributaries on the Island to digging, harvesting, or collecting shellfish, with the exception of bay and sea scallops (and snails). The waters shall remain closed until examined by the DMF and notification is made that the areas are placed in open status.

The Sargent Gallery in Aquinnah is still open Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 pm, the Sargent Gallery is hosting an art event and public reception for the Democrats running for state and county seats — Julian Cyr for state senator, Dylan Fernandes for state representative, Bob Ogden for sheriff, and Paulo DeOliveira for registrar of deeds. This is an opportunity to meet the candidates and ask questions. A new exhibit of work by gallery artists will feature work by Ruth Kirchmeier, John Nickerson Athearn, Elizabeth Lockhart Taft, Phil Lichtenhan, and contemporary beaded jewelry by Jannette Vanderhoop. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Sargent Gallery will be open off-season, and will offer a variety of art events that aim to engage the community and their clientele in the arts, politics, and environmental stewardship. For more information or to make an appointment, call Megan Sargent at 508-645-2776. The Sargent Gallery is located at 32 State Road.

Today, Oct. 20, at the Aquinnah library, the Book Group will meet at 5:30 pm to discuss “Beautiful Ruins” by Jess Walter. Please note that this is a new date: The group was previously scheduled for the 25th, now it is Thursday the 20th. Story time will be held Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids Craft is Saturday 11 am to 3 pm, and this week you can make a snake out of a paper plate. The Afterschool Club meets on Tuesdays at 4 pm. There will be a Halloween Party on Saturday the 29th at 1 pm.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, a Jaguar Car Club will be at the Cliffs showing off their stuff from noon to 1 pm. Also this Saturday, at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) is Electronics Disposal Day, from 9 am to 2 pm. Clean out your closets/basement/garage and dispose of your electronics in an environmentally friendly way. All profits benefit MVCS, and there are discounts for carloads if you and a friend want to pool your electronics. New to this event: MVCS will be collecting nonperishable food donations for the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. Food items must be nonperishable, within the expiration date, not dented or opened, and be clearly labeled.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard invites the public to attend a candidate’s forum on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Oak Bluffs library at 3 pm. The forum will be moderated by local League member Judy Crawford. The candidates for Dukes County Register of Deeds will appear first, followed by candidates for Sheriff. The program will be recorded and televised on MVTV channel 13; attendance is free.

There will be a Restorative Yoga Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Yoga Barn from 3 to 5:30 pm. The workshop will be led by Cat Garfinkle. To register, contact Cat at catgee@me.com or call 508-693-1403.

Way to go, Officer David Murphy, Harbormaster Chip Vanderhoop, and Firefighter Darren Leport, for rescuing a capsized boater in the storm over Columbus Day weekend. The Derby has officially come to a close; congratulations to Riley Cameron, who came in first in the Junior division of the Derby for both shore-caught bluefish and striped bass. Lenny Butler is laid up for a while after a harrowing fall off a ladder. He broke some ribs and punctured a lung, but is on the mend. I hope he has a speedy recovery; he is very lucky in that he is being taken care of by all of his children and his amazing wife, Malory. Be careful Lenny, we want you around for many more years. Happy birthday to Jenna Petersiel, who celebrates on Oct. 22; Curtis Langer, who celebrates on Oct. 24; and Isaac Taylor, who celebrates on Oct. 25.