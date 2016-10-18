Bowl for OB Police and scholarships

The Barn, Bowl and Bistro will hold a special fundraiser for the Oak Bluffs Police Department/Patrolman’s Association this Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 am until 4 pm.

The tournament will include prizes from local restaurants and businesses, including cash and gift cards. In addition, there will be a 50/50 raffle, football squares, and other fun, prize-driven activities. The Barn will donate 10 percent of proceeds from food purchased during the event to the cause.

The cost to enter is currently $50 per bowler, but if the tournament fills (with 20 teams of 4 bowlers per team), the cost per bowler will drop to a mere $25. The organizers hope to raise $2,000 for the OBPD. All money raised goes to MVRHS scholarships.

For more information or to enter, got to thebarnmv.com.