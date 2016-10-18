Bridge Results

No game was held at the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Oct. 10, due to the Columbus Day holiday. Games resume next week at 1:15.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Oct. 11, 10 pairs competed. First place went to Michel Riel and Dave Donald, followed by Gerry Averill and Richard Williams in second, and Dan and Nancy Cabot in third. Tied for fourth place were Ency and Robert Fokos, and Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier.

At the 6 pm Island Bridge Club on Oct. 6, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place overall were Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse, followed by Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in second, Caroline Baum and John O’Keefe in third place, and Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in fourth place. If someone needs a partner for the Thursday night game only, call Marianne at 508-696-8015.