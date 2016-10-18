Chilmark: Pizza Nights at the Chilmark Community Church

More great weather and nice chilly nights, but still warm enough to swim. I have seen swimmers at Lucy Vincent and Great Rock Bight on my dog walks and I, too, am back in the water happily, albeit sharing the pond with Canadian geese. Hunting season has started and Land Bank properties which in the past may not have been open to hunting are this year, so if you like to walk, be prepared and wear orange, clothe your animals in orange and remember there is no hunting on Sundays. Also ticks are out in large numbers, so tuck your pants into boots or socks, and you can throw your clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes if you’re concerned you may have brought them into your home. Check your animals regularly. I ran into a group of local trail bike riders on my Sunday-morning dog walk. Be mindful if you’re walking dogs that people are taking horses on walking trails.

The weekly Saturday West Tisbury Farmers Market, 10 am to 1 pm, has moved to the Ag Hall, and you can pick up lots of goodies for holiday gifts as well as a hot lunch, and enjoy it fireside with live music and friends through Saturday, Dec. 17 (no market Thanksgiving weekend).

Jan Buhrman and Tea Lane Catering may have finished their last official wedding gig, but if you’re heading by the airport, Monday to Friday between 7 am and 3 pm, stop by the Back Porch Larder for amazing frittatas, daily special soup, bone broth, six bean chili, salads, sandwiches, and yummy baked goods, including gluten-free, and all to-go. You can check out daily specials on the Back Porch Larder Facebook page. To learn more about what Jan Buhrman is up to, check out her website at kitchenporch.com.

Even though the crowds are now gone, there’s still plenty of activity, and if you’re looking for a new hobby or want to learn, opportunities abound from our local libraries, ACEMV.org, and Featherstone Center for the Arts.

Help Martha’s Vineyard Community Services by recycling your air conditioners, cell phones, computers, copiers, dehumidifiers, fax machines, microwaves, monitors, laptops, printers, refrigerators, scanners, stereo equipment, televisions, washers, dryers, and scrap metal on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 am to 2 pm, Electronic Disposal Day on the MVCS campus in Oak Bluffs next to the YMCA. Fees range from $2 to $30 per item. You may also donate nonperishable food (within the expiration date, not dented or opened, and clearly labeled) for the Committee on Hunger.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 pm, join the Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library for an afternoon of working with seeds. Please bring your favorite locally grown tomatoes, dried bean pods, dry lettuce flower stalks, or other open-pollinated plant material you’d like to save seeds from to the West Tisbury library.

Tuesdays at 6 pm, come and enjoy Pizza Nights at the Chilmark Community Church, all ages welcome, free.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8 pm (through Dec. 5) join facilitator Rabbi Lori Shaller for Spiritual Eldering, the practice of creating an intentional and sustainable life of service and self-fulfillment for ourselves as we grow older. It’s about sharing the wisdom we’ve gathered over our lives, while also connecting to and developing our deepest passions. Meeting at the UU in Vineyard Haven; for more info, call 774-521-5717.

Chilmark Chocolates reopens for business starting Thursday, Oct. 27.

Have a good week.