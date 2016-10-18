Martha’s Vineyard Food and Wine Festival highlights farm-fresh food and vivacious libations

“The discovery of a wine is of greater moment than the discovery of a constellation. The universe is too full of stars.” ―Benjamin Franklin

Wine might have been one of mankind’s best discoveries. And to celebrate that discovery, the Edgartown Board of Trade hosted the ninth annual Martha’s Vineyard Food and Wine Festival this past weekend, with events all over town. It’s a sight to experience, seeing the entire community — chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, writers, and local businesses — come together to support such an outstanding event. A portion of the proceeds benefited two local organizations dedicated to helping the community thrive: Island Grown Schools and the Agricultural Society’s Farmers Program.

This year, festival director Dawn Curtis Hawley, along with support from the MVF&WF Committee and the Edgartown Board of Trade, crafted an itinerary of events that catered to food and wine lovers of all sorts. Guinevere Cramer, of Point B Realty, said, “In its ninth year, the MVF&WF offered something for everyone, highlighting local food and talent with some of the most amazing wines from around the world. I know that I left the weekend of events inspired, and with a whole new list of great wines to add to my collection!” Whether you wanted to learn about heirloom apples or sip some of the best bourbon, there was an event for you.

Guests came from near and far to experience the festival in all its glory. One of the guests, prominent food blogger Renee Hirshberg of the site Eat Live Blog, stated, “The Martha’s Vineyard Food and Wine Festival Brunch was the absolute perfect way to kick off our sisters’ weekend on-Island. The setup at the Harbor View Hotel was beautiful, and we felt like we were immediately immersed in the Vineyard vibe. It was incredible to hear about sustainable seafood from local experts while eating oysters and drinking bellinis. Unfortunately we weren’t able to enjoy Cape oysters this year, but the Connecticut oysters were a great substitute.”

The kickoff event, Fresh Off the Farm, was a showcase of all things local. Set at the Agricultural Hall, local Island restaurants, caterers, and other experts served up their tastiest food. Notable mentions go to the house-smoked brisket by Rosewater Market, the carefully crafted cocktails by Island Cocktail Co., the smoked chicken with chimichurri by Smoak, and the salmon pâte by the Terrace at the Charlotte Inn — all fantastic representations of what the Island has to offer the culinary world.

Throughout the weekend, other events were hosted at Murdick’s Fudge, the Newes from America Pub, Harbor View Hotel, Harborside Inn, the Atlantic Restaurant, and the Terrace at the Charlotte Inn, giving guests a sense of all Edgartown has to offer. A walking tour hosted by Patrick Ahearn gave those guests insights about the architecture and history of the town.

The signature event, the Grand Tasting, was held for the first time on the Harbor View Hotel’s Great Lawn. On a gorgeous, sunny Edgartown Saturday, as guests filtered into the tent, vendors were ready to indulge them in wares and wines. Guests milled around with smiles on their faces — there’s nothing better than wine, food, and a perfect fall day on the Vineyard.

In addition, wine dinners took place at the Lighthouse Grill and the Terrace, both showcasing some of the best wines of the festival, from Joseph Carr to Ken Forrester. To seal off the weekend of events, a brunch was hosted on the Great Lawn with Jenny Johnson, founder of the sparkling wine Champy. Notable Vineyard authors and activists led a discussion on sustainability while guests enjoyed Champy and bloody marys made with Tito’s Vodka.

In all, the event was highly successful. To stay updated on next year’s festival, make sure to check out mvfoodandwine.com, and on social media @mvfoodandwine and #mvfoodandwine.