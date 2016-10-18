Marylyn Humphrey

Marylyn Frances (Hodgens) Killackey Gironda Humphrey died peacefully on Oct. 13, surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old.

Born in Boston, she grew up in Cambridge, and attended Mount St. Joseph’s Academy in Brighton. She was married to Frank Gironda and raised her family of five children in Longmeadow and Orleans on Cape Cod.

She returned to school in her 40s to obtain a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a master’s degree from Springfield College. She was remarried to Richard Humphrey, who predeceased her. They had a wonderful life together, spending summers in Maine, winters on Bonaire, and otherwise residing in Sandwich on the Cape. She had recently moved to Martha’s Vineyard to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her oldest daughter, Marylynn Peacor and her sons Henry and Ralph Peacor of Los Angeles, as well as her son, Frank Gironda (Melanie) and their sons Eric and Alex Gironda of Santa Monica. Her middle son, Christian, predeceased her. Also surviving her are her daughters Lisa Lucier (Jeffrey), their children Rachel and Matthew Lucier; her daughter Laurie Lucier (Mark) and their son Bastille (Carrie) and their children Caleb, Jackson, and Natalie Lucier of Edgartown.

Marylyn was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Falmouth, where she worked tirelessly to promote the support of the food pantries in Falmouth, Mashpee, Otis, and Sandwich. It would please her greatly if in lieu of flowers, donations were made in her name to the food pantry in your community.