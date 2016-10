1 of 6

The Model A Restorers Club of Massachusetts (MARCOM) visited Martha’s Vineyard for the Food and Wine Festival last weekend. MARCOM is marking 60 years as a club, celebrating the preservation, restoration, use, and enjoyment of the Model A Ford. Their trip was highlighted by showings at the Hanover House and a long scenic drive to the Aquinnah Cliffs, where spectators could admire the impressive vehicles.