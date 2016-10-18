Red Stocking applications are now available at the following locations: all schools, most banks, Health Care Access, Community Services, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, Food Pantry, the Department of Children and Families, the Boys and Girls Club, and M.V. Insurance Agency offices. According to a press release, the deadline to be eligible for a Thanksgiving certificate is Nov. 9. All applications must be turned in by Nov. 18. Distribution for clothing and toys is Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 am to noon at St Augustine’s Church.