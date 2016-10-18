Service Wednesday for Rev. Brian Murdoch of Grace Church

Rev. Brian Murdoch died at his Vineyard Haven home on Sunday, October 16, 2016. He was 62.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, October 18, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 4 pm in the Grace Episcopal Church, William Street, Vineyard Haven.

In addition: visiting hours also will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 138 Tremont St., Boston on Fri., Oct. 21 from 6 to 8pm and a funeral service will be celebrated on Sat. Oct. 22 at 4pm at the Cathedral.

Grace Church will provide a bus for those who want to attend the funeral in Boston; call the church at 508-693-0332 for more information.

Contributions and gifts in lieu of flowers can be sent In memory of Fr Brian Murdoch to the Fr Brian Memorial Fund, Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 1197, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Contribution may also be sent to the "Fr Brian Fund" at Boston Rescue Mission, PO Box 12009, Boston, MA 02112, or go online to donate at BRM.org. We are all very grateful for your kindness and remembrances of Brian.