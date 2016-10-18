We shall all miss Father Brian Murdock. He was a kind man with a loving personality, who impressed everyone who met him.

Many electronic devices and appliances contain toxic chemicals that are harmful, and the dump is expensive. Free yourself of burdensome junk at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 am to 2 pm. Fees range up to $30 per item and benefit MVCS. I found that they will also take vacuum cleaners and electric fans.

I do something important to me on Thursday evenings, but I decided to be late in order to hear the latest reports of the Tisbury visioning committee. I did learn a lot. Share your thoughts and help shape the future. First check out the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s online survey about Island affordable housing.

I’d tell you about visioning meetings in this column, but I never know until the last minute. Call Pat Harris at the planning board (508-696-4270) to learn how you can comment on housing ideas for Tisbury. There is something called a Complete Street Committee, which is looking at roads in town. I forgot to ask if that meant paving all the dirt roads, or at least some of them.

Selectman Melinda Loberg reported on the Traffic Committee on Thursday. Asked if the Union Street change is permanent, she said the selectmen would like to know what you think about it. Business on Main Street has suffered from the change. It makes sense that it would. If you can’t park on Main Street in the first pass, it becomes easier to go on to Oak Bluffs or Edgartown than battle the several turns to get to back to Main Street. You may want to try parking in the Union Street lot, as it is nearly empty now that cars can’t get there from Main Street.

There is some danger to pedestrians as traffic comes up Union Street. Drivers can’t see trucks or cars coming on Main Street until after the crosswalk. Then the drivers have to look to the left. Some pedestrians don’t want to take the stairs but simply cross in front of the driver — who is now looking the wrong way. There have been some close calls, so you must be especially aware at that intersection, both as a driver and as a pedestrian.

There is a separate Parking Committee looking into policies and rates, Park and Ride, and permits for street parking. The town has been renting the spaces at the old fire station, though many people seem to consider it a free parking lot. It is probable that more town streets will be marked for parking limited to four hours. With the large Park and Ride lot and bus service, there is no reason to park on public streets to travel off-Island. Four-hour limits changed some of that when limits were posted on Clough Lane. Next time you buy a ticket for the Park and Ride, you should share your experiences, too.

We don’t need a visioning committee to tell us more signs are in our future. But wouldn’t you like to hear more about the ideas coming from all these people working so hard on our behalf? Perhaps they will give me an idea of the schedule, so I can share it with you.

Next month you can continue your study of Faulkner with “Absalom, Absalom!” on Wednesday evenings in November with Professor Phil Weinstein. Sign up at the Vineyard Haven library now.

Kids 5 and up can enjoy Creative Dramatics with Phyllis Vecchia next Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. Note that the library will be open until 8 pm for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. Families are invited to take a break from trick-or-treating to enjoy cider and candy provided by the Friends of the Library.

Are you in good shape? Join Sheriff’s Meadow staff for a walk through their largest sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to noon. The trails at Cedar Tree Neck cover groves of beech trees and pines, ridges with ocean views, beachfront, windswept headlands, freshwater ponds, and sphagnum bogs. It will be a strenuous walk, so bring water and wear suitable shoes. Free; more at 508-693-5207.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard invites you to meet Island candidates next week on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Oak Bluffs library at 3 pm. Candidates for the position of Dukes County Register of Deeds will appear first, followed by candidates for Sheriff. The free program will be filmed by MVTV channel 13.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Jeff Serusa, Jackie Hunt, and Anne Barry. Anne celebrates 90 happy years today. Tomorrow, wish the best to Dylan Jacobs. Paul Angelastro parties next Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t be yourself — be nice this time.