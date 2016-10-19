The 26th annual M.V. CROP Hunger Walk

The 26th annual Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk will start at 2 pm at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, walk to Trinity Church, Oak Bluffs, and return — walkers are invited to walk the distance they’re best able to handle. According to a press release, the CROP Hunger Walk is seeking to raise $28,000 to benefit global and local efforts to fight hunger. In 2015, walking in honor of Martha’s Vineyard CROP Walk founder and driving force Alden Besse, 103 walkers raised $25,350, with $6,337 going to the Island Food Pantry, and $1,080 going to local projects supported by the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. The remainder of the money raised goes directly to programs around the globe supported by Church World Service which respond to the interlinked issues of hunger and poverty. There is still time to register to walk and raise money in support of your participation, to sponsor walkers, or to cheer on walkers. For more information, go to crophungerwalk.org/vineyardhavenma, on Facebook at bit.ly/mvcropwalkfacebook, or call Woody Bowman at 508-693-7240, Phil Dietterich at 508-693-1673, Betsy Holcomb at 508-801-9019, David Fielder at 508-684-8086 or Marjorie Peirce at 508-221-0314.