DeOliveira has experience

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Paulo DeOliveira for the position of Dukes County register of deeds. The role he seeks to fill is an important one, however obscure it may be to many of us. Still, any of us who have reason to need the services of the register, which is just all of us at one time or another, quickly come to understand how crucial it is that the person they interact with has the experience, earnestness to serve, and the personal attributes that make the experience with this key government entity a positive one.

Paulo possesses each of these qualities. He has already served, very effectively, as the assistant register of deeds for years. Could there be a better way to gain valuable insight and understanding than actually performing for years many of the complex tasks the register is required to perform? Additionally, Paulo has been able to lead new initiatives to make the office and its functions more efficient and accessible. Such experience on Paulo’s part provides our county with continuity of service, even as it allows for continued growth in service led by a tested, dedicated public servant.

This young man is passionate about the office of the Register of Deeds. He knows its workings well, and knows firsthand how important it is to countless Dukes County residents that their business with the tegister’s office is handled thoroughly, in a timely manner, and amiably. Paulo has been conducting himself in such a manner since he first joined the register’s office.

Paulo’s efforts to be a positive influence on our community extend past the position he is running for this November. He has been an Edgartown EMT and volunteer firefighter for years, lends his expertise and caring to the island’s adult learning program, and chairs the Edgartown Finance Committee.

However, all of Paulo’s endeavors, varied and demanding as they are, come after his devotion to his wife and their children. Knowing Paulo in these roles, as I do, tells me a great deal about how he would fill the office of the Register of Deeds: Exceptionally!

Jeff Agnoli

Edgartown