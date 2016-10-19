Edey Foundation makes funds available

The Edey Foundation, founded by the late Maitland Edey of Seven Gates Farm, recently announced that funds are available for grants to Island nonprofit organizations.

According to a press release, the purpose of the foundation is to provide money for conservation and environmental programs on Martha’s Vineyard. Submissions that relate to ongoing conservation, energy, education, and scientific studies are welcome. The foundation does not fund construction or building projects.

In 2016 the foundation gave approximately $80,000 to eight organizations on the Island for a range of activities, including education programs for the public and for schoolchildren, conservation advocacy, research, and waterbird protection.

Proposals are due Jan. 15 for funding in March.

For copies of the proposal guidelines, contact Beatrice Phear at beaphear2@gmail.com.