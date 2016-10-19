Edgartown: Fall is here

Fall is most definitely upon us. The skies are crisp and blue, the leaves are changing color and beginning to fall, the nights and mornings are cool, if not downright cold, and the days are warm and sunny. I have to remember to dress in layers so that I’m warm enough in the morning but not sweltering by noon!

The weekend was gorgeous, and people certainly took advantage of the slower pace of fall and beautiful days. Morning Glory Farm couldn’t have served up a better day for the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday. Cars lined the West Tisbury Road, and as I drove past, it was apparent that the crowds were having a wonderful time. Reviews were all positive, with special kudos for the pumpkin trebuchet. Who doesn’t delight in pumpkins flying through the air at great velocity?

Congratulations go out to my son, Riley Craig, and his dad, Jamie Craig, for cleaning up the awards at the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club Pistol Championship this weekend. Riley took first place in the small-bore category, while Jamie came in first in the large-bore category. Well done, gentlemen.

Congratulations to all the fisherpeople who braved winds and rains over the past month to compete in the annual Martha’s Vineyard Bass and Bluefish Derby. Special congratulations go out to Evan Hammond, who won the boat, and Eddy Amaral, who won the truck.

This school year just seems to be whizzing past! That probably is a sign that I’m getting older, right? This is a reminder that it is already parent-teacher conference time, so be on the lookout for kids outside earlier than usual. Wednesday this week is a half-day, and next Tuesday and Thursday, the 25th and 27th, will also be half-days. Drive carefully.

The MVRHS Minnesingers’ annual auction is coming up on Oct. 22 at 6 pm at Lola’s. This is a live and silent auction with heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, music past and present, and a cash raffle. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Don’t forget that your Edgartown School students can still sign up to be part of the weekly banking program on Thursdays. You can just head into the cafeteria before school starts on any given Thursday and get started. It’s a great way to teach them how to be financially responsible and put away a little money for future field trips at the same time.

The annual Edgartown School PTA Spooktacular Halloween Event is on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 pm in the gym this year. Dress those little, and not so little, ghosts and goblins up and bring them over to the school for some fun and games. It’s always a good time. Mark your calendars for Nov. 4 and 5, when the Edgartown School will present its annual musical extravaganza. This year they are performing “The Wizard of Oz,” and I’m guessing that there may be a few surprises along that yellow brick road. Shows are at 7 pm both nights.

Francis E. (Sandy) Fisher Jr. (1916-2014), the oldest commercial fisherman on the Vineyard when he died at the age of 98, was known for his vivid recollections of Edgartown in the early years of the 20th century. His stories are the subject of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s newest exhibit, “Sandy Fisher’s Edgartown,” guest-curated by volunteer Sally Pierce, opening Friday, Oct. 21.

Sally Pierce spent 34 years as curator of prints at the Boston Athenaeum. Now retired, she spent the winter of 2013-14 cataloguing works on paper as part of a larger project supported by a grant from Edgartown’s Community Preservation Act. Always looking for an idea for an exhibit, she was struck by the stories and detail Sandy told that were recorded in his obituary, written by Tom Dunlop and published in the Vineyard Gazette in May 2014. “Sandy Fisher was talking about all these things that I had seen depicted in works on paper in the museum collection,” says Sally. “It was then that I got the idea for the exhibit, and the museum curators were completely on board.”

The new exhibit features items from the museum’s collection that represent Edgartown during Sandy Fisher’s life and use his words to bring them to life. Visitors can hear the stories he relates in oral history interviews, and experience the Edgartown of his formative years through watercolors, prints, photographs, ship models, objects, and film footage that bring his stories to life.

Sandy Fisher’s Edgartown will open on Friday, Oct. 21, with a reception from 5 to 7 pm. The opening reception is free and open to all. Guest curator Sally Pierce will present a talk on the exhibit on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 pm in the museum library. Admission to the talk is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. The exhibit will be on display in the galleries through Jan. 28, 2017.

It’s a quiet news week, and I haven’t been feeling overly poetic lately, so I’ll wrap this up by just wishing everyone a happy and healthy week ahead. Remember that everyone out there is dealing with something, big or small. Be kind and supportive of one another. The most important thing we can do in our lives is care for each other.