Edgartown planning board sends Wave Lengths to MVC

The Edgartown planning board met Tuesday referred Wave Lengths Hair Salon owner Jayne Leaf’s second application for a special permit to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC). The second permit would allow the salon to construct a three-story mixed-use building in excess of the designated maximum height, with an appurtenance not exceeding 8 feet above the highest point of the roof. The appurtenance is a cover for the top of an elevator shaft, which the new plan states “shall be trimmed to look like a chimney with a widow’s walk railing.” A special permit is needed in order to exceed the town’s height limit, 32 feet. The plans call for commercial space on the bottom floor, and residential condominiums on the second and third floors.

Phil Miller of Miller Starbuck Construction explained to the planning board that the builders were forced to ask for a special permit due to the strict building codes for elevators. He said the elevator creates a “larger footprint” because, according to the commercial elevator code, it has to be large enough to accommodate a hospital gurney.

Planning board member Robert Sparks asked why the elevator was added to the building plan. Colin Young, representing Wave Lengths, responded, “The elevator was always there.”

Mr. Young said they had already reduced the height of each floor by 6 inches, but could not go any lower in order to accommodate the elevator.

“We started this in 2010, [and] in 2013 they made a totally new elevator code, so you could fit a full-size gurney in and turn it around 360°,” Mr. Young said. “Because of the size of the small lot, we couldn’t use a ramp, and we knew we needed to make the whole building handicapped-accessible.” He told the planning board that they anticipate that older persons, who may be downsizing, may be potential residents for the planned condominiums.

The MVC first approved building plans in 2010. The principals have since appeared before the planning board several times with various requests that led to long delays in the project.

Mr. Sparks said after the meeting that the MVC initially approved the plans, so any special permit would have to be approved by the commission before coming in front of the planning board.