M.V. Rod and Gun Club crowns pistol champs

In a repeat of the 2015 championship match, on Saturday Jamie Craig of Edgartown went head to head with his son Riley before capturing the crown in the large-caliber pistol division of the annual Martha’s Vineyard Pistol championship, with a score of 330 out of 350.

Riley gave his father some competition and clinched second place with a score of 280. In addition, Riley captured first place in the small-caliber division, with a score of 330 out of 350.

Jonathan Stevens came in third with 260 for the large-caliber. For the small-caliber standings, Jeff Delong with a 230 took second, and Brian O’Donohoe was third with 130.