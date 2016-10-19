Oak Bluffs: Time to slow down

Peaceful, restful fall has arrived. This is supposed to be our calming-down season. The russet, orange, and yellow colors of the landscape and a bit less traffic and bustle bring a touch of sanity to our Island after our busy tourist season. The bass Derby is over, seasonal stores are closed, but now people are already planning on the upcoming scallop and hunting seasons. So the seasonal cycles continue as always.

Good chance to clean out and donate to a worthy cause: On Saturday, Oct. 22, remember Electronic Disposal Day will be at MVCS campus from 9 am to 2 pm.

It is so important to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Many towns in Massachusetts are holding early-election opportunities to make this easier. Oak Bluffs will begin opening the polls on Monday, Oct. 24, through Oct. 28, and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is conducting a survey for residents, ages 55 and above, as they are seeking input from us to bring enhanced programming opportunities to town residents. You can secure entry to the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/OBCOA. The survey will continue through the month of October.

The Federated Church is having a dinner on Oct. 20 at 6 pm. This free event will be held at the Parish House in Edgartown, and is open to anyone who would like to bring a dish to share. It would also be appreciated if you could bring a nonperishable food product for the Food Pantry. Please call 508-627-4421 for info or to confirm.

We send condolences to the friends and family of Fr. Brian Murdoch. Fr. Brian was the pastor at Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven. His death has brought sadness to his large parish family and beyond. We are so sorry.

How about a Halloween Yard Sale? Our Oak Bluffs School PTO is holding one on Oct. 21 at the school from 2:40 to 4 pm. They would appreciate any items you could donate for the sale.

Congratulations to Ed Amaral, who was a big winner at the Bass Derby. Ed was the lucky winner of the brand-new truck.

Our library has come up with a good program to entertain students on the noon dismissal days at the school. Movie afternoons continue on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 2:30 pm. Celebrate this half-day of school by joining your friends at the library to watch “Zootopia” and munch popcorn. Elementary students especially are invited.

The library Halloween party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 11:30 am in the children’s room. Come in costume to a haunted Children’s Room, with tricks, treats, and spooktacular fun and games in the stacks. Kids of all ages are invited.

On Wednesdays starting Oct. 26, through Dec. 28, celebrate animal storytime at our library. At 10:30 am children ages 3 and up will celebrate a different animal each week with stories, songs, and a craft.

We send birthday smiles to Nathan Francis, Saige Araujo and Jean Holenko on Oct. 29, Judy Williamson on the 22nd, and Liz Field and Chris Look III on the 23rd; Ann Baird and Addison Blake share the 25th, and Ashley DePriest celebrates on the 27th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.