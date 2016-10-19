Poet’s Corner: Autumn

Autumn visits us here today
With all the leaves in disarray
Green brown and orange there
Scattering acorns in the air
Swishing through the pile of leaves
Getting them stuck on our sleeves
Such fun this time of year
With the season full of cheer
People flock up north to see
All the colors that are to be
Beauty surrounds those that do see
What Mother Nature came to be
Enjoy this very nice time of year
All the stories that you will hear
Until we meet again next year
Keep warm enjoy and stay near
By Linda Bergeron Freedman
Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living Supportive Day Program. She loves her job there.