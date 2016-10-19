Poet’s Corner: Autumn

Autumn visits us here today

With all the leaves in disarray

Green brown and orange there

Scattering acorns in the air

Swishing through the pile of leaves

Getting them stuck on our sleeves

Such fun this time of year

With the season full of cheer

People flock up north to see

All the colors that are to be

Beauty surrounds those that do see

What Mother Nature came to be

Enjoy this very nice time of year

All the stories that you will hear

Until we meet again next year

Keep warm enjoy and stay near

By Linda Bergeron Freedman

Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living Supportive Day Program. She loves her job there.