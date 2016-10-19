Seed-processing workshop at West Tisbury library

On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 3 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library will host a free seed-processing workshop at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, community members are invited to bring their favorite locally grown tomatoes, dried bean pods, and dry lettuce flower stalks from healthy, open-pollinated (rather than hybrid) plants to process at the workshop. People are also welcome to bring other saved seeds to talk about or to enter into the new seed library catalog. This workshop is free and open to the public. The Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library is a collaborative project of Island Grown Schools, the FARM Institute, and the West Tisbury library. For more information about the seed library, please contact Noli Taylor, noli@igimv.org.