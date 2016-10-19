Superintendent of Schools evaluated as proficient

Superintendent of Schools Matt D’Andrea scored proficient in his first Island-wide evaluation as superintendent. Mr. D’Andrea took over the Island’s top school job in January 2015.

“You gave me proficient, and thank you,” Mr. D’Andrea said. “But I want exemplary. And we’re going to continue to work for that.”

Kris O’Brien, chairman of the personnel subcommittee and Oak Bluffs representative, reported Mr. D’Andrea’s evaluation to the All-Island School Committee (AISC) last Thursday. Other members of the personnel subcommittee for the 2015-2016 evaluation included Megan Anderson of Edgartown, Colleen McAndrews of Tisbury, Amy Houghton for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and Robert Lionette for the Up-Island Regional School District (UIRSD).

“In summary, the findings for Dr. D’Andrea were very positive. There were peaks of exemplary and exceeding ratings,” Ms. O’Brien said.

Mr. D’Andrea was evaluated on his goals — how he wrote them and their content — and they were categorized as a student-learning goal and a professional goal. There were five rating options: did not meet, some progress, significant progress, met and exceeded.

In his student-learning goal, Oak Bluffs rated Mr. D’Andrea as exceeded; Edgartown as significant progress; Vineyard Haven as exceeded; UIRSD as significant progress; and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) as met.

“While the ratings varied, we were all in agreement as a personnel subcommittee that Dr. D’Andrea’s work was extensive, data-based, and therefore on the mark for what the focus should be for our students and their teachers,” Ms. O’Brien said.

For Mr. D’Andrea’s professional goal, Oak Bluffs rated him as exceeded; Edgartown as significant progress; Vineyard Haven as exceeded; UIRSD as significant progress; and MVRHS as met.

Mr. D’Andrea was also evaluated for instructional leadership in regards to data-informed decision making. The ratings ranged from “unsatisfactory,” “needs improvement,” and “proficient,” to “exemplary.” All districts reported Mr. D’Andrea as proficient.

Under the same ratings, Mr. D’Andrea was evaluated for management and operations of fiscal systems. All districts reported Mr. D’Andrea as proficient.

The committee commended Mr. D’Andrea for his “out of the box ideas,” pointing to the creation of the co-directors positions for student services and his hiring of two new principals and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Richard Smith.

Ms. O’Brien said that the personnel subcommittee was confident that Mr. D’Andrea would reach his goals this year and were “continually impressed” by the level of engagement he cultivated in the administration and staff.