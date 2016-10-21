Fossil fuels and the election

To the Editor:

More than any other election, this one looms as one of the most profound, if we are to save our planet.

We are not only electing a leader, but a Congress, into which oil and gas executives are pouring record amounts toward electing Republicans, $70 million so far this year.

Fossil fuel executives shudder at the thought of climate change hawk Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) leading a committee. One energy executive says, “If Sheldon Whitehouse has a gavel, he’s going to be hauling energy CEOs up there all the time for hearings.”

Fossil fuels executives are worried about a Congress, or even just a Senate, they cannot control. The industry’s congressional giving is more partisan than ever, with 90 percent of the money from individuals and political action committees going to Republicans.

It’s time for the people to take back control. We the people have the power. We the people can change the Congress. We the people can hold fossil fuel executives accountable. We the people can demonstrate that our values can be purchased with the most precious commodity on earth, our vote. It is within our control.

Please join me in holding the fossil fuel industry accountable by giving our first woman president of the United States a Congress she deserves and needs to make things happen.

Peter Cabana

Vineyard Haven