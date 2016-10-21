Illegal Oak Bluffs structure may not be moved

At their Thursday, Oct. 20 meeting the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) convinced Mark Crossland to withdraw his application for a variance and special permit to allow the relocation of an oversized nonconforming guest house on a conforming lot. The building was constructed over 10 years ago. His attorney, Anthony Mazzeo, made arguments that it would be a financial hardship for the family if they were not allowed to move the structure and that the abutting property owner, the Meadowgate Association, supported the relocation of building, which is presently encroaching on their property. In addition, Mazzeo noted that the building represented a habitable space in a town that needs it.

The Crosslands had negotiated a solution with Meadowgate that involved moving the building, a garage with a presently-unoccupied apartment over it, 13 and a half feet in from the property line. Both parties are presently in Land Court. Mr. Mazzeo explained that it could not be moved to a conforming location — set back 50 feet from the property line — because of its present connection to the septic system. The second, less favored option was to “chop off” a portion of the structure so that it no longer encroached on the abutting parcel. This, however, would leave the building right on the property line.

“The Land Court has been gracious with extensions,” said Mr. Mazzeo. “We would like to have a satisfying update for the Land Court judge.”

Board chair Kris Chvatal noted that the original building permit for the structure had been for a non-habitable structure to be constructed 50 feet from the property line. “It was never signed off on,” said Mr. Chvatal, “because a habitable structure was built right on the property line.”

“The applicant owns two buildings that are both illegal,” said board member Peter Yoars. “Why are we even considering this?” Because he asked us too, said the chair.

Mr. Chvatal said that the pertinent regulations were very difficult to meet because they were largely derived from the state level. “If this is ‘self-inflicted’, then it doesn’t qualify for a variance,” he said.

“If we can’t do what we propose,” said Mr. Mazzeo, “then this stays in Land Court, which is a burden to both the Crosslands and to Meadowview.” The case is complicated by the fact that the Meadowview Association is forbidden by a covenant to transfer any portion of its property; the Crosslands may not purchase part of the parcel to make the structure conforming.

During the public comment period engineer and surveyor Doug Dowling spoke out against granting the variance and special permit. “I agree with Peter,” he said. “The [10-year life of the building] never started because it’s an illegal use; it’s a three-bedroom apartment. Electrical and plumbing were installed without a permit. I’ve never heard of a hardship variance granted for a self-created hardship. Granting it would be unjust because everything done was illegal. This would be a lousy precedent for this town.”

Neighbors Eugene Defelice and Mark Rivers countered Mr. Dowling’s opinion by testifying to the Crosslands’ uprightness and generosity. “If you could reach a solution that was agreeable to all,” said Mr. Rivers, “I’d support it.”

Mr. Mazzeo corrected Mr. Dowling’s assertion that the structure included a three-bedroom apartment. “We could take the storage room off the back,” he said, “and reduce it to 750 square feet.” The building presently includes over 900 square feet, another nonconforming feature.

“You should reduce the size and move it to at least make it legal with respect to zoning,” said board member Andrea Rogers.

“Even if you move it,” said Mr. Yoars, “it would still be illegal.”

“You are going to to have to apply for a building permit,” Mr. Chvatal told Mr. Mazzeo. “We don’t have the state behind us [to grant a special permit and variance].”

Board member Joseph Re suggested that the ZBA could be lenient in this case.

“There’s a list,and this doesn’t meet anything on the list. Now he’s got to do,” said Mr. Chvatal of the Crosslands’ plans for the building, “what he originally said he was going to do.”

Mr. Mazzeo asked for a five-minute recess to speak with his clients in private. In approximately three minutes he returned to the room and announced that the Crosslands had chosen to withdraw their applications.

“That’s a good idea,” said Mr. Chvatal, “because if we voted on this, then you have would to wait two years before you could apply [for a building permit].”

White Brothers-Lynch activity in a residential area

The matter of allowing a change of use from excavation/hauling to storing equipment and material used in a contracting business in a series of parcels along Pennsylvania Avenue in a residential district was not resolved. Mr. Chvatal said, after presentations by attorney Edward Kirk and comments from owner Gerry Lynch and some neighbors, that he would like to speak with the town’s counsel again before reaching a decision.

Kirk’s primary argument in favor of the change of use was that the new activity would not be substantially more detrimental than the current use. He said Lynch would be discontinuing commercial activity in two parcels (21-78 and 21-79) at the northwest end of the site and allowing them to go to residential use, although he has no plans to develop them himself. The lots total 2.6 acres of the 5.6-acre site.

The entrance to the lot that served those parcels, which are closer to Alpine Avenue, will be closed. The entrance closer to County Road will be the only egress in use.

Kirk noted that Lynch had planted the berm between his site and residential areas that surround it, creating an effective screen for noise and dust. The nearby streets include Wachusett, Syracuse, Barling, and Alpine avenues.

The attorney predicted a significant reduction in the amount of truck traffic to the site now that construction at the Lagoon Bridge had been completed. He said that the change of use would produce no change in the quality of life in the neighborhood; there is already substantial non-residential activity because of the presence of a transfer station and a salvage yard.

“I’ve been up there to look at this,” said Mr. Re. “The plantings and the fencing are an amazing improvement. I’m impressed by what the company has done to satisfy the neighbors.”

“There have been problems with drainage because of the berm along Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Mr. Chvatal. “The site was a bigger hole and then it got filled and now it is above the elevation of Pennsylvania Avenue. A ground cover had been planted there; I would like to see that again.

“I think you’ll have to go before the planning board,” Mr. Chvatal continue, “because you’ve cleared a large portion of the lot and changed the elevation.”

Board member Llewellyn Rogers noted that although it had been a dry year, he recalled looking at the lot in April and seeing that its retention pond had been full. He was concerned as to whether it would be sufficient in a rainier year.

Mr. Rogers also inquired as to the relationship between Mr. Lynch and John Leite, who owns the adjacent salvage yard, the operations of which have spilled onto Mr. Lynch’s lot. “Mr. Lynch is a let-and-let-live kind of neighbor,” said Mr. Kirk. He said that would had triggered the current round of applications was the escalation of activity at the site associated with bridge construction. Before that increase there had been no complaints from neighbors.

Two neighbors were present at the meeting to express their concerns, which include objections to noise and truck traffic, and the safety of neighborhood children because of the latter. One neighbor expressed worry about the nature of the materials that would be stored on site.

Mr. Leite said that he felt Mr. Lynch had gone beyond what was required [in terms of mitigation] to be sensitive to his neighbors. “He’s a man of integrity,” said Mr. Leite. “What he says he’ll do, he’ll do. The improvement [at the site] has been 300 percent of what it was there. Except for during the bridge construction, they were never there late and never on weekends.”

Mr. Chvatal continued the hearing until November 17, but Mr. Re felt Mr. Lynch had submitted a “great proposal” and didn’t think further consultation was needed.