Kristin H. Maloney, 66, died at her Chilmark home on Thursday, Oct. 20. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 pm in the Abel’s Hill Cemetery, State Road, Chilmark with the Rev. William Eddy officiating. Donations in Kristin’s memory may be made to the Chilmark Free Public Library, PO Box 180, Chilmark, MA 02535. A complete obituary will follow in a later newspaper edition. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.