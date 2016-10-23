SSA cancels boats due to weather conditions

7 am, Sunday

The Steamship Authority announced morning trip cancellations in the face of strong gale force winds. Travelers are advised to check with the boatline regarding future trips.

For more information, call 508-548-3788 or 508-693-0367.

Current Conditions may be viewed at www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.

According to the National Weather Service gale force west winds with gusts 35-40 knots will gradually diminish through tonight. NW winds will increase again Mon with gusts 25-30 kt in the afternoon.