SSA cancels boats due to weather conditions

Gale force winds cancel Sunday boatline service. Steamship Authority cancels first Sunday morning boats.

The Martha's Vineyard Times
The ferry Martha's Vineyard, shown in this file photo, is not running this morning.

7 am, Sunday

The Steamship Authority announced morning trip cancellations in the face of strong gale force winds. Travelers are advised to check with the boatline regarding future trips.

For more information, call 508-548-3788 or 508-693-0367.

Current Conditions may be viewed at www.steamshipauthority.com/traveling_today/status.

According to the National Weather Service gale force west winds with gusts 35-40 knots will gradually diminish through tonight. NW winds will increase again Mon with gusts 25-30 kt in the afternoon.