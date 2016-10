On Tuesday October 25, travel lanes on the Bourne Bridge will be reduced between the hours of 9:30am and 1pm, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a press release. One northbound travel lane will be closed for maintenance repairs. The two southbound lanes and one northbound lane will remain open at all times.

