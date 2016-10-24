John M. Regan died after a brief illness on Oct. 5. He was 83.

He and his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary (Neilan) Regan, made their home in Oak Bluffs. Prior to moving to Martha’s Vineyard six years ago, they lived in Centerville and raised their family in Hingham. John was a communicant at Good Shepherd Parish on the Vineyard.

Born in Somerset on April 4, 1933, John was the proud and loving son of the late Harold and Bertha (Monarch) Regan. He was a 1955 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, where he served as the manager of the NIT-champion Crusader basketball team. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army.

In 1995, John retired after a 40-year career at the New England Telephone Co. and its successor companies. He was an avid lifelong follower of sports. He prized the Boston sport teams, and closely followed the Red Sox playoff run this autumn.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: John M. Regan and his wife, Bonnie; Sheila (Regan) Lucca and her husband, Anthony; and Barry N. Regan and his wife, Kerrin. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Erin, Patrick, Mark, Ryan, Stella, Brennan, and Finn. John also had many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Harold and Richard Regan.

A funeral service was held on Oct. 10 at the O’Neill Funeral Home in Cumberland, R.I., and interment was at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Milford.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.