Somerset upsets hope of late season victory for MVRHS football

Intermittent mist and harsh winds made playing conditions less than favorable for the Vineyard when they faced off against division 2A Somerset High School on Friday. Somerset delivered a decisive defeat against the Vineyard’s one touchdown, ending their regular season at 34-6.

“[Somerset is] perennially strong,” said MVRHS team staff member Greg Rollins. “They run a bland and strong offense that would put anyone to sleep, but they do it well.”

The Vineyard executed some interesting plays and creative footwork that kept Somerset working hard, but their defense was not strong enough Somerset from scoring. In the fourth quarter, Ennis Foster ran the ball for the Vineyard’s only touchdown.

“We knew it was going to be uphill,” said coach Steve McCarthy. “We had a lot of injuries. It’s been a difficult season being a new coach and working with a new staff. We played hard and the team shows signs of hope.”

“This team has a lot of heart,” said Terry Donahue, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Touchdown Club. “They’re not having a great year but they didn’t quit tonight, and that’s what matters.”

The Vineyard will play Apponequet Regional High School in Lakeville next on Friday at 6 pm. After that will be a home game against Sandwich High School on Friday Nov. 4 at 6 pm.