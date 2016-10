The American Baroque series continues on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 pm with the first discussion of William Faulkner’s “Absalom, Absalom!” The workshop, which continues on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30, is led by Philip Weinstein, the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of Literature at Swarthmore College, and will be held at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven. To register for the workshop, visit vhlibrary.org or call the front desk at 508-696-4211.