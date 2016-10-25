Chilmark: Chilmark’s first town hall

This week Jimmy Morgan Jr. reinstalled the rock with a plaque commemorating the “Site of Chilmark’s First Town Hall Built in 1844” back in the stone wall along Middle Road, just over the rise of Bassett Hill. Harriette Otteson shared that “it was built on land given to the town by Captain Nathan S. Bassett. The building was also used as a private boys’ school run by Beriah T. Hillman of Chilmark. When the present town hall was built in 1897, the old building, sometimes referred to as ‘Woodpecker Hall,’ was sold to E. Elliot Mayhew, Chilmark’s postmaster and storekeeper, who moved it to Chilmark Center for use in the construction of his barn.”

I was thrilled to learn Peter Norris and Suzy Zell of Blueberry Ridge Gardens won first prize in the rhododendron species category and Best in Show at the American Rhododendron Society fall foliage show in Wellesley on Sept. 25. Their winning entry was the species Rhododendron strigillosum, “noted for its colorful and bristly new growth in the spring. Some speculate that the hairy bristles make it difficult for crawling insects to dine on the foliage.”

Peter Simon wrote, “I have been in my home away from home, that other island, Jamaica, for four days with my son Willie. I am attending the magnificent ceremonies surrounding the opening of the Peter Tosh museum in Kingston. When Willie went into a pharmacy, he spotted my book from 2008 — “The Reggae Scrapbook” was on the racks! You just can’t make this sort of thing up! I felt the rush of pride, respect, and validation flooding in all at once as tears came to my eyes. Now I know in the grand scheme of things that involve our troubled times, this is of minor significance. But little things can mean a lot!”

Congratulations to Chilmark musician Neil Howl on the release of his debut album “Run Run,” and check out his music video by artist Danielle Mulcahy, made inside the Marine Hospital in Vineyard Haven. Learn more at neilhowl.com.

The fourth and fifth grade students from the Chilmark Elementary School will hold a Water for South Sudan fundraising fair at the CCC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 1:15 to 2:15 pm. Drop by to play games or make a donation.

Halloween is just around the corner, and all Chilmark children, newborns through fifth grade, are invited to the Chilmark Community Center for the 60th-plus year of Chilmark Volunteer Firefighters’ Halloween event, on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:15 to 6 pm. Come enjoy pizza, snacks, pose for a photo, collect a goodie bag, and participate in the costume parade. Free, and all are asked to bring a drink or bite to share. Call Katie at 508-645-2641 if you have any questions. Afterward, be sure to stop by the Larsens’ spooky porch on Beetlebung Corner before heading off to trick or treat.

Tuesdays at 6 pm, come and enjoy Pizza Nights at the Chilmark Community Church, all ages welcome, free.

Registered voters in Massachusetts may cast ballots before Election Day through early voting, an option open to all voters to make it more convenient to participate in the presidential election. Chilmark registered voters can come to Town Hall, 401 Middle Road, to cast their ballot on weekdays from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, from 8 am to noon. Last day to register to vote or change party enrollment is Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 pm or 7 to 8 pm. Last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election is Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Our hearts go out to the many family and friends of Kristin H. Maloney, 66, who died at her Chilmark home on Thursday, Oct. 20. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 pm in the Abel’s Hill Cemetery, State Road, Chilmark. Donations in Kristin’s memory may be made to the Chilmark Free Public Library, P.O. Box 180, Chilmark, MA 02535.

Come to the Chilmark library for Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am, and on Wednesdays at 3 pm make an afterschool craft.

Chilmark Chocolates is open; for those of you no longer trick-or-treating, you can get your fill here.

Ladies, make sure you can attend the 38th Women’s Symposium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 am to noon. The speakers will address “Forgiving,” then small discussion groups follow. Refreshments free, but donations welcome to help cover expenses. See you there.

Have a good week.