Early voting begins on Island

A new law allows all registered voters in Massachusetts to vote before election day. Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 24, and continues through Friday, Nov. 4. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Registered voters do not need an excuse or reason to vote early. They need only be registered. Early voting hours are as follows:

Aquinnah town hall: 12-4 pm, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; Oct. 24, 26, 27, 31, Nov. 2, 3.

Chilmark town hall: 8 am-noon, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

West Tisbury town hall: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

Edgartown: 8 am-4pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 9am-noon, Saturday, Oct. 29.

Oak Bluffs town hall (lower level): 8:30 am-4pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.

Tisbury: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4.