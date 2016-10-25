Edgartown: Celebrity spaghetti dinner

I’m not loving that new chill in the air. It seems like everywhere you go, people are admitting that they are starting to reluctantly close up their windows and doors, pull air conditioners from windows, and even turn on the heat “to take the chill off.” It seems when you add in the wind and rain that we’ve had lately, it makes it that much harder. Still, fall is a lovely season in its own right, and I shall endeavor to enjoy weekends outside and cozying up in the evenings, with comfort food and my family, as we adjust to the early darkness heading our way.

On Nov. 5, the Federated Church will host a celebrity spaghetti dinner, with proceeds benefiting PeaceQuilts, the Martha’s Vineyard quilting cooperative that began eight years ago to relieve poverty in Haiti. PeaceQuilts provides materials and training to create a one-of-a-kind quilt, allowing women to make money to support themselves and their families. The “celebrity” waiters and waitresses will serve the guests, with their “tips” all going to support PeaceQuilts. At the moment, the volunteer celebrities are people who will be impersonating some of their favorite personalities. What can you do? Support PeaceQuilts by going to the celebrity spaghetti dinner from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be an extensive list of auction items and an all-you-can-eat dinner with all the trimmings. Cost is $15 per person, $10 for children, and $35 for families. To learn more about PeaceQuilts, visit haitipeacequilts.org. The website has a new link for donations to help cooperative members affected by Hurricane Matthew.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Sara Piazza, who celebrated on Oct. 22, before apparently getting stuck off-Island with half of the VIneyard on Sunday, and to my cousin, former Edgartown girl Jennifer Corwin Van Gelder, who had her special day on Oct. 26.

Halloween is upon us. Falling on a Monday this year, it seems like there’s endless opportunity to celebrate. The Edgartown School’s annual bash is on the 28th, from 5 until 7 pm. Kids can enjoy pizza, games, and prizes in the school gym. And on Saturday, families can enjoy the annual Happy Haunting Weekend downtown with a Dance-O-Rama and kids’ crafts at the Kelley House, a costume contest hosted by Backwater Trading Co., and trick-or-treating throughout town. For more details, visit edgartownboardoftrade.com. This, of course, allows for ample time to dress up again and go trick-or-treating on Monday!

I’ve been thinking a lot lately. That’s what I do. I’m a thinker. Sometimes it serves me well. Other times, not so much. But with the coming election, the strife and animosity that seems to be everywhere these days, and just life in general, I’ve been pondering pretty much everything there is to ponder, and unfortunately have wound up with more questions than answers. But this I know. The big answers to the big questions always seem to center around the concepts of faith, hope, and love. I’d throw forgiveness in there as well, of ourselves as well as others. Help others. Be kind. Share when you can. And ask for help when you need it. And bring joy to the world when you can, and rejoice in the joy of others. Kindness doesn’t mean weakness. Sometimes the strongest people have the softest hearts.

Have a great week.