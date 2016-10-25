Final airport plan update

Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission (MVAC) will present the final Airport Master Plan update on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 4 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater at 54 Spring Street in Vineyard Haven. The Airport Master Plan considers the development of the airport over the next 20 years. Work on the current master plan update began in 2012. The planning project included public input, and was approved by the MVAC on Oct. 13.

Jacobs, the MVAC airport planning consultant, will review the master planning process, projections of activity over the next 20 years, gaps in the facility available to meet the anticipated activity, and development recommendations.

The session will include a presentation of the Airport Master Plan document and an opportunity to review and discuss the plan with airport leaders. Martha’s Vineyard Airport is managed by the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission. It offers seasonal airline service by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue, and year-round service by Cape Air, in addition to robust general aviation facilities.