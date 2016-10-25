Island soccer league reaches season’s halfway mark

The Martha’s Vineyard Island Soccer League (MVISL) for middle school students grades 5 through 8 is more than halfway through its inaugural season and is living up to its promise, Matt Malowski, director of the Island Soccer League, said.

“The mission of the league was to provide a competitive environment on the Island that has a registration fee that is more economical for our children and families, and focuses more directly on player development,” Mr. Malowski said. “The hope is to involve more of our island adolescents, provide small-sided games where players get more playing time and touches on the ball, and we wanted to provide the coaches with a lower player-to-coach ratio.”

Mr. Malowski said MVISL attracted enough players to register four teams in the Harvest Cup Tournament on Cape Cod during Columbus Day weekend.

“Three of the four teams made it to the finals, with our U12 boys team placing first and our U11 boys and U12 girls teams placing second,” Mr. Malowski said. “We are very proud of the work MV United, the parents, coaches, referees, and especially the players have put into the Island League this season, and only hope to see it grow and improve in the years to come. The amount of volunteering that has had to happen for such a league to flourish is quite remarkable, and we are very proud to say we are from Martha’s Vineyard and part of such an amazing community.”

All MVISL games are on Saturday afternoons from 1:00-4:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs School. All teams will participate in the playoffs for the Vineyard Cup on Nov. 12, and one team from each division will be the Vineyard Cup Champions. Island Soccer League standings can be viewed on mvunited.org. Go to the Island League Facebook page for more info, photos, and videos.