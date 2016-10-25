James H. Wray, 101, of Somerset, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of the late Ruth E. (Towers) Wray.

James was born in Fall River, the son of Levi and Alice J. (Lord) Wray. Mr. Wray owned and operated President Motors in Fall River for many years, retiring in 1980. Jim was a 32nd degree Mason with the King Philip Lodge AF & AM, in Fall River.

Mr. Wray enjoyed summers on Martha’s Vineyard, boats, planes, motorcycles, antique cars, and being a racecar owner at Seekonk Speedway over the years. Jim was the founder and past president of Yankee Airways.

Survivors are a daughter, Marilyn J. Valcourt of Fall River; a son, William J. Wray and his wife Kathleen of Martha’s Vineyard; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Laurie, Stephanie, Jamie Lynn, Kristen, and Jill; 10 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Emily, Hannah, Zachary, Nicholas, Samantha, Kylee, Eric, Mason, and Hunter; father in law of Douglas Siple and Margaret Wray, both of Martha’s Vineyard. He was the father of the late Ruth E. Siple and James H. Wray Jr., and grandfather of the late Jeffrey A. Wray.