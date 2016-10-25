Martha’s Vineyard street closures for Halloween

Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven are rerouting traffic to accommodate trick-or-treaters.

Oak Bluffs will close Vineyard Avenue for Halloween trick or treaters

A section of Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs will be closed on Halloween, Monday night, to provide safe passage for zombies, ghosts, and witches on the popular trick-or-treat trail. The road will be closed from Dukes County Avenue to Norris Avenue from 5 pm to 8:30 pm.

Halloween brings selected Vineyard Haven street closures

Tisbury police will close several streets in Vineyard Haven to motor vehicle traffic from 4 to 9 pm on Monday, Halloween night, to protect young trick-or-treaters.

William Street will be closed from Spring Street to Woodlawn Avenue. Spring Street will be closed from Look Street to Main Street.

Franklin Street will be closed from Clough Lane to Spring Street.

Center Street, Church Street, Drummer Lane, and Colonial Lane will blocked at Main Street to prevent vehicles from traveling up toward Franklin Street.

Only foot traffic will be allowed, so witches on brooms, assorted ghosts, and other unusual creatures will have to travel as pedestrians.

There will be refreshments and warmth available at St. Augustine’s Church basement from 4 to 8 pm. Please enter at the rear door.