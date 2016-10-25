Oak Bluffs: Trucking M.V.

We are speeding toward the end of fall like a train headed for an upcoming station. The boat schedules have changed, we see more warm coats than shorts on the street, and our pumpkin decorations are starting to look a little shopworn. But for some refreshing fall pictures, take time to notice the scarecrows around the Island that were created by the Charter School. Once again they have outdone themselves with their creativity. Their creations range from outlandish to some that are very lifelike; In fact, I started to say thank you to someone I thought was holding a door for me at a store when I realized it was one of the fantastic Charter School scarecrows,

One of the mission events held by the Federated Church is the PeaceQuilts project. The members travel to Haiti to train Haitian women how to make sewing projects that will financially support them and their families. A Celebrity Waiters Spaghetti Dinner to benefit PeaceQuilts will be held at the Federated Church on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 pm at their Parish House in Edgartown. The cost is $15 per person, $10 per child, or $35 per family. Dinner includes a salad, spaghetti dinner, garlic bread, dessert, and a beverage. Individuals will volunteer to serve as waiters and will wear costumes, and also provide extra service for tips, including singing or not singing. There will also be a number of handmade items from Haiti for Auction. You may call 508-627-4421 for more info.

Here is a fun event for the whole family: Trucking M.V. will be at the MVRHS parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Your child will have an opportunity to explore and touch his or her favorite big trucks or vehicles from the Island community. This event, which is a benefit for the Vineyard Montessori School, costs $10 per child or $25 per family. There will be food and beverages available for purchase, and the event will take place rain or shine.

Here is another reminder of early voting for the presidential election. Oak Bluffs residents will have the opportunity for early voting from Oct. 24 through 28, and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, from 8:30 am to 4 pm in the office next to the Town Clerk’s Office in our Town Hall.

On Monday, Oct. 31, Good Shepherd Parish’s annual Halloween Celebration will once again be held at St. Augustine’s Hall. The no-charge event takes place from 4 to 8 pm. There will be snacks and a light supper of hot dogs and soup, as well as other refreshments for revelers of all ages. The celebration provides a safe and warm environment for all the trick-or-treaters, and an opportunity for their accompanying adults to take a break. Many Island businesses have supported this endeavor. If you would like to participate in this event, volunteers are still needed to assist in decorating the hall, setting up and serving the meal, and for supervision and cleanup. Please contact Joe Capobianco at 508-274-1170 for further info or to volunteer to help.

The library has started to screen “Twin Peaks” every Thursday at 7 pm. They will be serving coffee and pie, which is a theme of the show.

The four-part free Qigong class, taught by Nan Doty, starts today. Classes are open to all who preregister with the library either over the phone or in person, and continue for four consecutive Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

The next Neighborhood Convention takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 11 am at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven. The theme will be “Houses of Grace and Those Who Serve.” All are welcome and are asked to bring a vegetarian sack lunch.

The County of Dukes County now is providing social services support for Island residents. Every Tuesday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm or by appointment, there will be someone at the County Building at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport to assists you with, among other things, food stamps, fuel assistance, cash assistance for disabled adults, and low-income families and utility assistance. English-, Spanish-, and Portuguese-speaking representatives will provide support. For more info, call 508-696-3844.

We send birthday smiles to Simone McCarthy on Oct. 28, Eleanor Tompkins on the 29th, Sally Leslie Mitchell on the 30th, Jacquie McGilliicuddy on the 31st, Barbara Morgan, Ann Davey, and Adam Rebello on Nov. 1, Ryan Gonsalves on Nov. 2, and James Moreis Sr. on Nov. 3.

Enjoy your week. Peace.