Meara Eliana Patricia Begin

Melissa Schellhammer and Beau Begin of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Meara Eliana Patricia Begin, on Oct. 17, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Meara weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and joins big sister Juniper Kai.

William Roy Jurek

Stacia Broderick and Samuel Jurek of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, William Roy Jurek, on Oct. 18, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. William weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and joins big brothers Hunter, Ezekiel, and Duke Broderick.