The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce presented Island businesses with the 2016 Martha’s Business Awards at their annual event on Oct. 19 at the Harbor View Hotel. According to a press release, the awards, voted on by chamber members for chamber members, have eight categories.

The recipients are as follows:

Making Martha’s Vineyard a Better Place

Winner: Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust

Nominee: The Barn, Bowl and Bistro

Nominee: The Martha’s Vineyard Film Center

Community Hero

Winners: JB. Blau and Summercamp Hotel (for their collaborative work in “saving” the Oak Bluffs fireworks)

Repair Extraordinaire

Winner: Island Energy

Nominee: BTU, Inc.

Nominee: Rosbeck Builders Corp.

Outstanding Customer Service

Winner: Dockside Inn

Nominee: MV Wine & Spirits

Nominee: Coop’s Bait & Tackle

Everybody’s Favorite Place to Go

Winner: Lookout Tavern

Winner: Offshore Ale Co.

Nominee: The Ritz

Nominee: Scottish Bakehouse

Turns the Ordinary into the Extraordinary

Winner: Morrice Florist

Nominee: Nobnocket Inn

Marketing Genius

Winner: Rainy Day

Winner: JB Blau of Copper Wok, Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Co., The Loft, and Sharky’s Cantina

Nominee: Legendary MV Apparel

Best Job for a Day

Winner: Pirate Adventures Martha’s Vineyard

Nominee: Island Spirit Kayak

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce congratulates all those who received an award.