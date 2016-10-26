The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce presented Island businesses with the 2016 Martha’s Business Awards at their annual event on Oct. 19 at the Harbor View Hotel. According to a press release, the awards, voted on by chamber members for chamber members, have eight categories.
The recipients are as follows:
Making Martha’s Vineyard a Better Place
Winner: Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust
Nominee: The Barn, Bowl and Bistro
Nominee: The Martha’s Vineyard Film Center
Community Hero
Winners: JB. Blau and Summercamp Hotel (for their collaborative work in “saving” the Oak Bluffs fireworks)
Repair Extraordinaire
Winner: Island Energy
Nominee: BTU, Inc.
Nominee: Rosbeck Builders Corp.
Outstanding Customer Service
Winner: Dockside Inn
Nominee: MV Wine & Spirits
Nominee: Coop’s Bait & Tackle
Everybody’s Favorite Place to Go
Winner: Lookout Tavern
Winner: Offshore Ale Co.
Nominee: The Ritz
Nominee: Scottish Bakehouse
Turns the Ordinary into the Extraordinary
Winner: Morrice Florist
Nominee: Nobnocket Inn
Marketing Genius
Winner: Rainy Day
Winner: JB Blau of Copper Wok, Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Co., The Loft, and Sharky’s Cantina
Nominee: Legendary MV Apparel
Best Job for a Day
Winner: Pirate Adventures Martha’s Vineyard
Nominee: Island Spirit Kayak
The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce congratulates all those who received an award.