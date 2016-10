Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Division of Conservation Resources (DCR) plans to conduct a controlled burn in the northeast corner of the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest Wednesday near the Dodger’s Hole subdivision. Smoke will be visible.

Edgartown Fire Chief Peter Shemeth told The Times that wind conditions will blow the fire in the direction of a large fire break. He said fire crews will conduct the burn one small section at a time to help clear accumulated brush.