Houses of grace: Winter Island Shelter Program

To the Editor:

The second year of Martha’s Vineyard Winter Island Shelter Program is set to begin Jan. 1, 2017, and run through March 31, 2017. Participating shelter locations are to be St. Andrew’s in Edgartown, Federated Church in Edgartown, and St. Augustine in Vineyard Haven. All future and past volunteers for this effort are asked to attend one of three orientations offered.

The first one has already occurred, and provided lots of feedback and positive community responses. The second and third are scheduled for Nov. 7 and Dec. 7. New volunteers are asked to attend the 7 pm sessions at St. Andrew’s Church. Returning volunteers can attend the 8 pm session. It should take no more than an hour or so to learn all you need to know to serve as a shelter volunteer.

Tell your friends! This has proven a great way to get to know your neighbors, serve the Island community, and make a difference in the lives of other folks.

Melissa St. John

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services