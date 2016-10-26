Martha’s Vineyard field hockey refuses to lose

Win against Tahanto puts the Vineyarders at 10-5-2 for the season.

The Vineyarders faced off against Tahanto Regional High School on Monday, clinching a 3-1 win. They also played Nantucket on Saturday, and won 4-2. The field hockey team has been powerful this season, and will be heading into tournament play in the next two weeks.

“We’re definitely being led by our seniors this season,” said Coach Lisa Knight. “We’re starting to peak just as tournament starts, which is perfect timing. For some of my seniors this will be their third time going to tournament. It’s a privilege, and they’ve earned it.”

Last week the team played a home game against Division 1 Somerset High School. Despite a solid attempt, they were overpowered by an aggressive offense, and lost 2-0.

Somerset landed a goal within the first 15 minutes of play, and scored their second one only minutes after. The rest of the game, the Vineyard went head to head with Somerset. The Vineyarders brought strong energy and skillful plays, but were not able to score.

“They refuse to lose,” said Coach Knight. “When one person isn’t having the greatest game, someone else will step up. When one woman falls, another woman steps up, and that’s exactly what they’ve done.”

Tournament pairings will be announced next week.