The Martha’s Vineyard Times court report October 14, 2016

Paul A. Medeiros, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/26/55, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Timothy Simmons, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/2/81, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, carrying a dangerous weapon, 2nd offense: continued to pretrial conference.

James T. Tilton, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/8/67, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Dennis Alan Vogel, Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/19/89, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

October 21, 2016

Uros Arizanovic, Edgartown; DOB 5/31/92, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: pretrial probation for three months and must complete eight hours of community service.

Stephen N. Ciancio, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/10/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Kelsey J. Daniel, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/11/84, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Allen Garzone 2nd, Brighton; DOB 5/19/83, vandalizing property: three months pretrial probation and must complete 12 hours of community service.

Isaac L. Higgins, West Tisbury; DOB 2/14/98, false/silent 911 call: three months pretrial probation.

Sean V. Miller, Trumbull, CT; DOB 1/8/88, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Juarez A. Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/5/78, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam L. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/16/81, larceny by check under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam L. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/16/81, larceny by check over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam L. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/16/81, larceny by check over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

David J. Rolanti, Edgartown; DOB 6/1/69, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for 18 months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $65 PSF and complete 12 hours of community service; failure to stop for police: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding: responsible, must pay $300 fine.