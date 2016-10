A contingent of Vineyard Youth Tennis (VYT) players participated in the USTA tournament held at Center Court in Riverside, R.I., this past weekend. Four players fought hard and brought home the hardware — Finn Lewis, Cam Napior, Atlas Zack, and Jack Lionette. They were winners of their respective 12-and-under age-division flights. Nick Cranston and Owen Dibiaso of VYT came in second in their flights.