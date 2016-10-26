Phillips Hardware retooling pivots to accommodate zoning

Phillips Hardware store owners Susan Phillips and Donna Leon, and their architect Chuck Sullivan, appeared before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) last Thursday, and said that due to restrictions on “top of the shop” apartments in the Oak Bluffs business district, they have elected to create hotel rooms atop their storied building on Circuit Avenue.

The reason for the change, Ms. Phillips explained, is that current zoning would allow only three apartments, while the wastewater commission had allocated 12 bedrooms.

Ms. Leon and Ms. Phillips originally wanted to demolish the existing 8,500-square-foot building and replace it with a three-story, 18,000-square-foot, mixed-use building, with “top-of-the-shop” apartments.

The project is under review as a development of regional impact (DRI). The public hearing process concluded Thursday. A vote on the project is expected next month.