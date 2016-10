Political Dreams

By Barbara Peckham

To the far left

Of right

Is in between

Where truth

Rolls in the grass

Hiding underneath

Gay red flowers

That deceive

The eye and

Lies flourish

Like poppies

Opium dreams

Dulling the senses

To all

But the noise

Of the approaching

Lawnmower

Barbara Peckham has lived on Martha’s Vineyard since 2001. A retired teacher, in 2011 she published a book of poetry, “A Jar of Summer.”