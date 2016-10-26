In support of Dylan Fernandes

To the Editor:

Today I join 12 of my elected colleagues from across the Vineyard in endorsing Dylan Fernandes for state representative. This unprecedented level of support is the direct result of our belief that Dylan has the skill, experience, and energy needed to be an effective advocate for our Island.

Many Islanders already know Dylan because he knocked on over 3,000 doors on the Vineyard, and continues to do so. He has heard directly from us about our concerns — more affordable housing, environmental protection, and combating our opioid and heroin epidemic.

Dylan’s values and his knowledge of the complex issues that affect us are impressive. Moreover, he is the only candidate who has direct and valuable experience in the ways of the State House, through his work as Maura Healey’s political director and from his work in civil rights and consumer protection in the attorney general’s office.

Dylan can hit the ground running, and that’s what we need in a state representative. Please join me in voting for Dylan Fernandes, the best choice for our Island.

Mike McCormack, Dukes County Sheriff

Edgartown