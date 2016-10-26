Tisbury: Watch for hobgoblins

Our sympathies go to the family of Anne Good. She was a lady in all senses of the word, as well as a good friend. She was also a phenomenal gardener, with a grand eye for color and unusual blooms. Many friends will miss her.

I probably need to be prepared, as we are located right here in the middle of Red Sox Nation, but I will dare to tell you: I am so pleased to see the Chicago Cubs in the World Series. Go, Cubbies!

Do you remember when the World Series was in September? It was played on bright sunny afternoons, and all the kids could feel they were a real part of the excitement. And the sounds of series baseball was heard on radio wherever you went. Indoors and out, you’d hear the series broadcast being listened to all over town. By the end of the broadcast, even if it included a team you’d barely heard of, you would know all the players and hear something good about each one. Today the talk is more about how much they earn or what other teams they’ve played for. So, yes, I’ll happily cheer for Jon Lester once again. I wonder if I could even find a broadcast on radio?

Have you voted already?

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could limit all political campaigns to a month or two? I am so very tired of all the ads. I don’t like all those annoying phone calls pretending to be wanting your opinion but really just another way to disturb dinner while trying to sell yet another candidate. That is a good reason not to vote for that one.

But please don’t forget to vote. All this visibility has at least convinced me that you really need to vote this year. Remember, if you don’t vote, then my vote is worth more.

Last week a number of friends of Father Brian went off-Island to attend his funeral. Unfortunately, the winds stopped the boats, so it was an extended trip. I understand Father Brian had worked with homeless people in Boston. Many of the homeless also came, to show their respect for the man and his work.

Look for the wonderful Halloween characters in front of town businesses, especially along Main Street. Kids and sometimes their parents have created delightful versions of characters you will recognize. This is a fundraiser of scarecrows that is fun for all of us.

They say that spirits rise in the fall. Watch for hobgoblins. How are they different from goblins? Remember that excited children never look out for cars. You will have to watch out for them.

The Baptists invite you to the annual pre-Thanksgiving Dinner a week from Saturday, on Nov. 5, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the First Baptist parish house. Enjoy a complete turkey dinner with turkey, gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, and green bean casserole, with beverage and pie, all for $17. Reservations are suggested, but tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 508-693-1539.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 5, the West Tisbury Library Foundation presents an evening with Peter D. Kramer. Tickets are $35, reservations required. He is the author of seven books, including “Listening to Prozac,” “Should You Leave?” and the novel “Spectacular Happiness.” He lives and practices psychiatry in Providence, R.I., where he is a professor at Brown University. In the 1970s he had medical school placements with Russ Hoxsie and Milton Mazer. The evening begins at 5:30 pm at the home of Sherm and Susan Goldstein. Call Beth Kramer at 774-563-8391 for reservations and directions.

Happy anniversary to Bill and Marie Connelly on Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Jeff Kristal today. Happy birthday on Saturday to Kaylee Kuehne, Tate Buchwald, and Lillian Colligan. Sunday belongs to Sally Leslie-Mitchell. Wish the best on Tuesday to Ann Davey.

Heard on Main Street: The goblins’ll get you if you don’t watch out.